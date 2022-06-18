Report: Chelsea Submit Proposal For Gleison Bremer

According to new and emerging reports, Chelsea have reportedly submitted a proposal to Torino centre back Gleison Bremer as they look to begin working on defensive signings.

Chelsea have been linked to the likes of Jules Kounde, Alessandro Bastoni and more but could now turn their attention to the Brazilian defender, Bremer.

Kounde is of interest to Barcelona and has just undergone surgery following the French international camp, with Chelsea still set on signing the Frenchman.

However there is a true possibility that Chelsea could sign two centre halves this summer as they look to replace a number of outgoings this summer.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Bremer could be a great coup for the price that Torino may want for the defender with him being a cheaper alternative to other defenders.

According to football.london;

“Chelsea have reportedly entered the race and are in the process of submitting an opening 'bid' for Torino defender Gleison Bremer amid the Jules Kounde transfer impasse.”

Chelsea are working on the exit of Romelu Lukaku but could also be in the process of trying to tie down their first signing of the summer.

Football.london also report that Di Marzio has echoed the claims about Bremer, they stated;

“He reported late on Friday night that the current World Champions have submitted an 'important proposal' for a player who has the potential to be Thiago Silva’s long-term heir in SW6.”

