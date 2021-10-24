Chelsea Suffer Declan Rice Blow as West Ham Increase Asking Price

David Moyes has confirmed West Ham have increased the asking price for midfielder Declan Rice amid interest from Chelsea and a whole host of clubs.

Rice has been the subject of interest from Chelsea for a long period of time now, stemming back to when Frank Lampard was in charge of the Blues.

He has caught the eye of Thomas Tuchel but they made no move in the summer for the England international, who is also best friends with Mason Mount, as they opted to make a loan switch for Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez.

Rice's stock continues to rise for club and country. Manchester United and Manchester City are believed to be very keen on the West Ham midfielder.

In the summer, it was reported that the Hammers wouldn't allow the 22-year-old leave for a fee less than £100 million.

That has been confirmed by Moyes, who has now confirmed that his asking price has increased stating the 'bargain' has gone.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the West Ham manager said: "There was a bargain to be got with Declan (in the summer) at £100 million. That bargain is now gone."

Moyes wants to build a team around Rice in east London but the midfielder has refused new contract offers this year.

His current deal expires in June 2024, however the club do have an option to extend his contract by a further year.

If Chelsea want to make a move for Rice, they will now have to put serious money on the table for their London counterparts to even consider their offer. The ball is now in the European champions' court.

