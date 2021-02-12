Chelsea switch attention to RB Leipzig's Ibrahim Konaté as Bayern Munich confirm Dayot Upamecano deal

Chelsea are targeting a move for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahim Konaté this summer after losing out to Bayern Munich in the race to sign Dayot Upamecano.

Konaté, 21, has been on the radar of some of Europe's top clubs in recent weeks after it became apparent that Dayot Upamecano was set for a move to Bayern Munich, a deal that was confirmed by Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić on Friday.

The likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United were keen on signing Upamecano at the end of the season, but Bayern pipped the Premier League trio to the Frenchman's signature with a five-year deal agreed in principle.

As per German journalist and transfer expert Christian Falk, the trio of United, Chelsea and Liverpool have now turned their attention to Konaté as an option to bolster their defensive options in the summer.

READ MORE: Bayern Munich win race to sign Chelsea target Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig

READ MORE: Jorginho's agent hints at potential reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Napoli

READ MORE: Juventus & AC Milan eyeing loan move for Hakim Ziyech in the summer

The Red Devils have been monitoring the Frenchman's progress for a while, identifying him as a long-term solution to their recurring centre-back issues.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers Konaté as the man to partner club captain Harry Maguire at the heart of defence in the years to come as United plan to recruit and challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title.

Liverpool have also shown interest in the young centre-half but having reinforced their backline with the acquisitions of Ben Davies [permanent transfer] and Ozan Kabak [loan till end of the season] on the last day of the January transfer window, they will assess their requirements at the back in the coming months.

READ MORE: Why Man City believe they have edge over Chelsea in Erling Haaland chase

READ MORE: Manchester City lining up £100 million bid for Chelsea target Erling Haaland in the summer

READ MORE: Chelsea planning serious bid to sign Erling Haaland in the summer - star striker 'admired' by recruitment staff

Despite making 43 appearances across all competitions for Leipzig last season, Konaté has featured just 12 times for his side this campaign after suffering an ankle injury in December 2020.

The 6'3 tall defender, whose has over two years left on his current deal with the German outfit, has been tipped to become one of the best defenders of his generation after turning heads with his displays alongside Upamecano in the Bundesliga during the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube