Agent confirms Chelsea talks with FC Porto winger Jesus Corona

Matt Debono

The agent of FC Porto winger Jesus Corona has revealed that Chelsea have been in contact over the Mexican's services. 

It has previously been speculated that the Blues eyed Corona as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

The 27-year-old's agent Matias Bunge has confirmed that talks have taken place however discussions will have to be put on hold until the season gets back underway again.

"At some point we talked to them. I cannot say if he’s option A, B or C, now they are rather rumours. We’ll have to wait a bit for this to continue moving forward and for the leagues to begin again and from there see what the next movements will be, because the market is a little bit stopped,” Bunge told Medio Tiempo.

"He has two years left on his contract, he did awaken a lot of interest for his participation in this particular tournament, which has been outstanding and at a high level. But now with the current situation of the virus everything has slowed down a bit, now the signings are in quarantine.

"The current clause is €30m, from there we’ll see how things happen. Today Jesus has been a fundamental part of Porto for several seasons and we’re going to see where it ends.

"We have spoken with several teams from England, Spain, some from Germany, but well, normally at this time of year we talk more deeply, and in this market the leagues are either resuming or haven’t been able to conclude. All the teams are seeing what happens to their sales or their signings so from there the ball continues to roll in the offices."

