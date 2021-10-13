Chelsea Target Christopher Nkunku Hints at Future Amid Manchester City Links

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of RB Leipzig start Christopher Nkunku as the midfielder has stated that he is happy at the club.

The Blues have been linked with the French international, who has scored nine goals already this season - including a hattrick against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Speaking to Sport BILD via Sport Witness, Nkunku has revealed that he is happy where he is and is not looking to move.

“If I was thinking of other clubs, we might as well forget our season goals. Big goals of our own are only realistic if we achieve something with Leipzig. Otherwise, these questions do not arise. I still have a contract until 2024 and I feel very comfortable at RB Leipzig.” he said.

It had been previously reported that Chelsea were among clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester City that his agent Pini Zahavi had offered the midfielder to and RB Leipzig's valuation was revealed.

Previous reports stated that Leipzig will look for a 'new transfer record' if the Frenchman is to depart which will be in excess of €60 million.

Nkunku played 29 times under Tuchel in Paris, and any doubts the German had over the midfielder have now been 'finally dispelled' as rumours link the midfielder with a switch to Chelsea.

