Chelsea target Erling Haaland outlines transfer demand to interested clubs if he is to consider summer move

Chelsea target Erling Haaland outlines transfer demand to interested clubs if he is to consider move

Erling Haaland has revealed the important factor that will play a part in his decision whether to consider leaving Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old has been strongly linked with a move away from the Bundesliga side following a return of 33 goals in 31 games this season in all competitions.

Haaland has received strong interest from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona and has a release clause of €75 million which is valid from next summer.

His future could hinge on Dortmund's Champions League fate - if they fail to qualify for the competition next season, he has reportedly made it 'absolutely clear' that he will look to leave this summer.

Speaking to VG on the important factor he will consider to change clubs, he said: "They must want me."

Haaland also spoke on his future and showed no signs of panic.

He added: "My future? I still have a three-year contract. I'm not worried about that."

Roman Abramovich, the Chelsea owner, is reported to make Haaland his 'personal mission' this summer after 'promising' head coach Thomas Tuchel to try to land the 20-year-old if he clinched Champions League qualification.

It's going to be a battle this summer for Haaland, but there are no guarantees that he will leave Dortmund this summer. But what is clear, Chelsea want a new centre-forward in the summer transfer window.

