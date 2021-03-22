Chelsea target Erling Haaland provides update on Borussia Dortmund future

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland has delivered an update on his future this summer amid interest from across Europe, including Chelsea and Manchester City.

The 20-year-old is a wanted man this summer as clubs eye a new centre-forward and Haaland has been linked with a whole host of clubs, with six clubs reportedly vying for his signature.

33 goals in 31 appearances this season for the Norwegian, clubs are lining up to try to lure Haaland away this summer despite his €75 million release clause becoming active next summer.

Haaland linked up with the Norway national team and was asked about his future at Dortmund. He wasn't concerned or worried over his future.

He said: "My future? I still have a three-year contract. I'm not worried about that."

Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid are believed to be the frontrunners for the 20-year-old, with City making initial contact with his camp.

Haaland has reportedly made it 'absolutely clear' to his agent, Mino Raiola, that he will look to leave this summer if they don't secure Champions League football next season.

Dortmund would want in excess of €150 million for Haaland if they were to consider selling him this summer.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich wants Haaland and is ready to make it his 'personal mission' after promising boss Thomas Tuchel he will go all-out for the striker.

