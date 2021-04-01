Chelsea target Erling Haaland 'will listen to several clubs' over €180M summer transfer

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Erling Haaland 'will listen to several clubs' over summer transfer - Chelsea, Man City, Real Madrid and Barcelona all vying for €180M signature

Author:
Publish date:

The race for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is on this summer and his representatives are set to listen to several clubs over a possible transfer.

Haaland, 20, is the subject of heavy interest from Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as Paris Saint-Germain. 

On Thursday his agent, Mino Raiola, and Haaland's father, Alf-Inge met with Barcelona and their president Joan Laporta to discuss the Barcelona project. It was reported to have been 'positive'.

sipa_32578025

However, it was the 'first contact' and nothing is 'done or signed', as per Fabrizio Romano.

Journalist Achraf Ben Ayad reports that Haaland's representatives 'will listen to several clubs' regarding Haaland as they weigh up his future in Germany and beyond.

He also claims that 'things are tough at Barcelona, but president Joan Laporta is determined to try until the last breath' to sign Haaland' this summer.

Raiola has been speaking to Dortmund to understand the final price and next steps for Haaland with his €75 million release clause not active until July 2022.

Dortmund are believed to want in the region of €180 million if they are to consider letting the 20-year-old depart this summer. 

But as per Fabrizio Romano - the race for Erling Haaland will be 'long' as 'many clubs are involved'.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32578025
Transfer News

How much Erling Haaland will demand in wages if he makes £150M transfer to Chelsea, Man City or Man Utd

sipa_28663439
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs West Brom: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

sipa_32701693
Transfer News

Erling Haaland's representatives will 'meet and talk' with Chelsea and 'other top clubs in next weeks' over €180M transfer

sipa_32701693
Transfer News

Chelsea target Erling Haaland 'will listen to several clubs' over €180M summer transfer

sipa_28996338
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs West Brom | Premier League

sipa_32701693
Transfer News

Erling Haaland's father and agent Mino Raiola arrive in Barcelona to hold talks over future - Chelsea, Man City and Real Madrid interested

sipa_32779973
Transfer News

Chelsea interested in Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on free transfer - Barcelona, PSG and Inter Milan linked

sipa_32567376
News

Jorginho's agent provides update on new Chelsea contract talks