December 9, 2021
Chelsea Target Erling Haaland's Agent Mino Raiola Reveals Transfer Plans

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland was a huge summer transfer target for Chelsea in the last window and his agent, Mino Raiola has now spoken about the 'clear ideas' regarding the youngster's future.

This comes following reports that Haaland will join the Premier League next season.

Speaking to Sport 1 via Fabrizio Romano, Haaland's agent discussed his future.

Raiola said: “We have been thinking for two years. We’ve clear ideas about where Erling should go and of course we look at what the market has to offer. I would be a bad agent if I didn't. We can influence the market with a player like Erling”

Perhaps, Chelsea were in the thoughts of the Norwegian before they opted to sign Romelu Lukaku.

Thomas Tuchel had previously commented on a potential move for the forward in January.

The Chelsea boss recently admitted the Blues had shown interest but a deal was never close, however they will continue to monitor the centre-forward.

"I don’t think we not really were close to get him. But let us see what will happen the next weeks.

"We have talked about Haaland a couple of times also in the transfer window. It looked unrealistic and not possible to do.

"Of course we talk about regularly about him because he is a fantastic player and a profile at Dortmund, which is a big rival for us in the Champions League."

However, he soon backtracked on the statements after Borussia Dortmund were unhappy with their former boss publicly discussing Haaland.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will be back in for the striker next summer, but there will certainly be a battle for his signature.

