Chelsea target Gianluigi Donnarumma set to open fresh contract talks with AC Milan

AC Milan are expected to open contract negotiations with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has been linked with a move away from the club.

Chelsea were reportedly interested in making a summer move for the 21-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

But sources in Italy have revealed that Milan will open talks shortly with the Italian over a new deal at the San Siro.

Milan's director of sport, Frederic Massara is confident of reaching an agreement with the shot-stopper.

"We’re confident to reach an agreement with Donnarumma and Calhanoglu in order to extend their contracts in the next weeks."

Milan are closing in on a loan move for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori as a deal could be completed in the next few days.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube