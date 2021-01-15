NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Chelsea target Gianluigi Donnarumma set to open fresh contract talks with AC Milan

AC Milan are expected to open contract negotiations with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has been linked with a move away from the club. 

Chelsea were reportedly interested in making a summer move for the 21-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season. 

But sources in Italy have revealed that Milan will open talks shortly with the Italian over a new deal at the San Siro.

Milan's director of sport, Frederic Massara is confident of reaching an agreement with the shot-stopper.

"We’re confident to reach an agreement with Donnarumma and Calhanoglu in order to extend their contracts in the next weeks."

Milan are closing in on a loan move for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori as a deal could be completed in the next few days.

