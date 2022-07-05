Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Target Matthijs de Ligt Has ‘Verbally’ Agreed to Join Bayern Munich This Summer

Despite strong rumours linking him to Chelsea, Matthijs de Ligt has apparently agreed to join Bayern Munich this summer transfer window.

Even though Thomas Tuchel's side have a five-year deal ready for De Ligt to sign this summer, reports from Germany are claiming that he is very close to joining Bayern.

According to SPORT1 journalist Kerry Hau, De Ligt has verbally agreed to join Bayern Munich this summer.

Matthijs De Ligt

Despite Chelsea's interest, Munich and Juventus are set to start negotiations over the transfer soon.

Whilst De Ligt is sold on Hasan Salihamidzic and Julian Nagelsmann's project in Germany, the only stumbling block would be Juve's asking price.

The salary Bayern have offered the Dutchman is not an issue and that won't stop the deal from happening.

Author Verdict

Chelsea really need to start getting a move on with transfers. Tuchel is set to fly out to the USA this weekend for pre-seson and he will be going there with one centre-back.

Matthijs de Ligt
The Blues ideally need at least two centre-backs this window with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both leaving Stamford Bridge for free.

A lot of fans thought Jules Kounde was going to be the first defensive addition but that deal has supposedly collapsed.

Now, it looks like the De Ligt deal is going to fall apart despite Todd Boehly making the Dutchman his number one target.

