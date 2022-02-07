Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea Target Niklas Sule's Agent Confirms Next Club is Decided Ahead of Bayern Munich Exit

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule has already decided his next club amid Chelsea links, his agent has confirmed.

The German international will leave Munich on a free transfer in June as he refused a new contract at the Allianz Arena.

Speaking to Sport1, Sule's agent has admitted that the giant has already decided on his next club.

imago1009639457h

"The new club has already been decided. Niklas has made a decision and I would be surprised if he changed his mind," his agent, Struth, said.

“Niklas has recently made a decision and I would be surprised if he overturns it again.”

The most recent reports have stated that Chelsea made contact with Sule during the January transfer window regarding a summer move.

Read More

And with Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen all out of contract this summer, this could be a smart move.

imago1009614776h

He has also been heavily linked with a switch to Newcastle United but Struth revealed that this is unlikely to happen, handing Chelsea the edge.

“I think I would have a problem if we announced in a few days that the player was going to Newcastle, and I was sitting here explaining that the monetary aspect was not the priority,” he added.

Tuchel's side are also expected to make a renewed move for Kounde this summer, but with Sule available on a free transfer Chelsea could look to swoop in.

It remains to be seen as to who will come in, but Sule could be edging towards a move to London.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009639457h
Transfer News

Chelsea Target Niklas Sule's Agent Confirms Next Club is Decided Ahead of Bayern Munich Exit

just now
imago1009264059h
News

Chelsea Receive Blow as Armando Broja Picks up Southampton Injury

30 minutes ago
imago1009519799h
News

Official: Edouard Mendy Wins Africa Cup of Nations 2021 With Senegal

12 hours ago
imago1009312147h
Transfer News

Report: West Ham United's Declan Rice 'Would Love' Chelsea Return

13 hours ago
imago1009563842h
News

Mason Mount Not Involved in Chelsea Training Ahead of Club World Cup

14 hours ago
imago1002015511h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Keen to Sign Chelsea Duo Azpilicueta and Christensen in Coming Days

14 hours ago
imago0031811661h
News

Official: Chelsea to Face Al Hilal in Club World Cup Semi-Final

16 hours ago
imago1009092727h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea's Performance Against Plymouth Argyle Shows Importance of Thomas Tuchel

16 hours ago