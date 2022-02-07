Chelsea Target Niklas Sule's Agent Confirms Next Club is Decided Ahead of Bayern Munich Exit
Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule has already decided his next club amid Chelsea links, his agent has confirmed.
The German international will leave Munich on a free transfer in June as he refused a new contract at the Allianz Arena.
Speaking to Sport1, Sule's agent has admitted that the giant has already decided on his next club.
"The new club has already been decided. Niklas has made a decision and I would be surprised if he changed his mind," his agent, Struth, said.
“Niklas has recently made a decision and I would be surprised if he overturns it again.”
The most recent reports have stated that Chelsea made contact with Sule during the January transfer window regarding a summer move.
And with Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen all out of contract this summer, this could be a smart move.
He has also been heavily linked with a switch to Newcastle United but Struth revealed that this is unlikely to happen, handing Chelsea the edge.
“I think I would have a problem if we announced in a few days that the player was going to Newcastle, and I was sitting here explaining that the monetary aspect was not the priority,” he added.
Tuchel's side are also expected to make a renewed move for Kounde this summer, but with Sule available on a free transfer Chelsea could look to swoop in.
It remains to be seen as to who will come in, but Sule could be edging towards a move to London.
