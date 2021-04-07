Chelsea target Paulo Dybala 'likely' to leave Juventus this summer

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is looking set to leave the club at the end of the season after a six-year spell in Turin.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena in recent months and with his current deal at the club expiring next summer, the Serie A giants could cash in on their star man should the right offer present itself.

Speaking on his 'Here We Go' podcast, Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: "Paulo Dybala is leaving Juventus. There’s still no agreement on his contract.

(Photo by Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse)

"They have been negotiating for nearly two years. That’s my personal feeling, he’s leaving Juventus this summer."

The Argentine international has been rumoured with a switch to Stamford Bridge this summer, with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel looking to overhaul his frontline in a bid to make his side title challengers next season.

There were reports coming from Italy last month suggesting that the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham wouldn't go beyond the €40-45 million mark for the attacker, who's still in the prime of his career.

Since his move to Juventus from Palermo in 2015, Dybala has bagged 98 goals and 40 assists in 244 appearances across all competitions for the Italian side, including three goals and two assists in 16 outings so far this campaign.

With the player's camp remain unsure if he will be offered a new deal at the Bianconeri, Juventus are looking for either a player-plus-cash-deal or a 'cash-only' deal, the latter being targeted towards Premier League clubs.

Chelsea's sights are on Erling Haaland this summer as their number one target, but Dybala has been linked with Tuchel wanting a new man to join the array of attacking talent in west London.

