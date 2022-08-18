Chelsea Target Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang Not Interested In Manchester United
The 33-year-old could be making a shock return to the Premier League just half a season after leaving former club Arsenal.
Chelsea have been searching for a centre forward this summer transfer window after the departure of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku as he returns to Inter Milan on loan after a disappointing season back in England.
Rumours circulated of interest in Leicester City ace Jamie Vardy, but it would appear that the Blues are focused on Barcelona forward Aubameyang.
The star moved to the Catalan club in February 2022 and has scored 13 goals in 23 appearances for the outfit.
However with Barcelona's financial issues, the side are looking to offload players. Aubameyang has been heavily linked with Chelsea as the two teams' interests match perfectly.
According to Matt Law, other potential suitor Manchester United will not have a chance with the former Gunners attacker.
As per the report, if the Gabon International should leave La Liga, it will be for the London outfit.
Man United are thought to be out of the race, with talks ongoing between Chelsea and Barcelona.
However the last two weeks of the transfer window transpire, as things stand the veteran striker has only two possibilities: stay in Spain or come to Chelsea.
