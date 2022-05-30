Skip to main content

Chelsea Target Robert Lewandowski Confirms Desire to Leave Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski has confirmed that he wishes to leave Bayern Munich this summer amid interest from Chelsea and Barcelona, according to reports.

The Poland international's time in Germany could be coming to an end after a successful spell in the Bundesliga.

Speaking publicly on his future for the first time, Lewandowski has confirmed his desire to seek a new challenge away from Bayern Munich.

Recent reports have stated that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would 'love' to sign Lewandowski this summer.

However, Chelsea cannot engage in transfer activity until their takeover has been complete.

An announcement of the Todd Boehly-led consortium's arrival at the club as the new owner is now believed to be imminent after it was revealed that the Premier League and UK Government have given the go-ahead for the sale.

The Blues could make a move for the Polish star, as he confirmed he would like to depart.

Speaking during a press conference with his national team, Lewandowski said: "My story at Bayern is over. I can not imagine further good cooperation. I hope they will not keep me just because they can. A transfer is the best solution for all parties."

He concluded by stating: "Bayern is a serious club and I believe that they will not keep me just because they can."

With Lewandowski set to depart this summer, a transfer to Chelsea is 'not impossible' as the Blues tried to sign the forward on three occasions in the past.

It remains to be seen as to where the striker will end up, but Chelsea could enter the race once their takeover is complete.

