Chelsea Target Thomas Strakosha "Honoured To Be Linked To Such A Club"

The former Lazio goalkeeper has attracted attention across the Premier League with Fulham also interested.

Chelsea are interested in the free agent as a back-up for Edouard Mendy, with Kepa Arrizabalaga thought to be going to the Albanian's previous club, Lazio.

Strakosha told Fabrizio Romano that "the Premier League is the best league in the world."

The 27-year-old has impressed for Lazio, appearing 164 times over his eight years at the club.

He helped his side to two Coppa Italia trophies, as well as winning two Supercoppa Italiana's.

The player's Father also played for his national team in the same position. Foto Strakosha earned 73 caps for Albania throughout his career.

A move would mean that the first team starter for Lazio would have to play second fiddle to Mendy, at least to start with.

The move would be seen as a direct replacement for the departing Kepa, who has had a disappointing tenure with the club after signing for a record fee for a goalkeeper of £71.6million.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The change would likely be used as competition for Mendy in his secure position as starting number 1.

Manager Thomas Tuchel may not be done in the goalkeeper department, with reports stating that the club are looking to bring in two new keepers to Stamford Bridge.

Read More Chelsea News

Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Set to Hold Talks Over his Premier League Future

News: Danny Drinkwater Finally Released After Five Years At Chelsea

News: Chelsea Sign Five Time Champions League Winner Kadeisha Buchanan

Report: Brazilian Forward Richarlison Picks Chelsea In His Wish-List As He Looks To Depart From Everton

Report: Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe, Matthijs De Ligt Join Chelsea's Defensive Shortlist

Report: Chelsea Willing To Listen To Offers for Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner