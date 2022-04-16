Chelsea have been handed a welcome boost in their pursuit of AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has attracted interest from across Europe including from the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid, with both keeping a keen eye on the midfielder's development.

Despite their inability to conduct any transfer activity due to the UK Government placing a strict licence on Chelsea, the Blues' scouting department are continuing to watch and monitor the France international.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Until the club's takeover is finalised, Chelsea cannot sign anybody, which leaves Real in pole position to sign Tchouameni this summer should he leave France.

Monaco value him in excess of £50 million and there had been claims from Spain that Real had made advances in negotiations and a deal was getting closer, offering a blow to Chelsea.

However, fresh claims from MARCA state that Real are not negotiating for Tchouameni despite having an interest. He has been told he will need to wait if he wants to make the switch to the Bernabeu.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Tchouameni is a midfield target of Chelsea, as is West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

In a recent interview with the official Monaco website, Tchouameni outlined his desire to be one of the best midfielders in Europe.

"When I start something, I try to be the best I can be. I aspire to be one of the best players in Europe in my position. So I work every day to achieve this goal. This involves working at home or at the Club, apart from the team’s training session."

