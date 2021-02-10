Chelsea to challenge Man City for Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the summer

Chelsea will battle Manchester City in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland at the end of the season.

The league leaders are planning to bring Haaland, 20, to the Etihad Stadium for a fee in the region of £100 million [$138.5 million], with City boss Pep Guardiola identifying the prolific forward as a long-term replacement for Sergio Agüero, 32, who has four months left on his current deal in Manchester.

It was reported recently that City bosses are confident of landing the Norwegian in the summer if they win the Premier League this season, effectively fending off interest from Chelsea, who've made Haaland one of their top targets for the summer.

According to Eurosport, Chelsea will go head-to-head with the Sky Blues in the race for Haaland's signature. The report did mention however, that important figures close to the striker and his entourage retain reservations about him moving to England in the summer.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the existence of a release clause worth €75 million [£66.6 million] in Haaland's contract at Dortmund, which will become active after the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, the City hierarchy aren't willing to wait till next year and will make a serious attempt to sign Haaland at the end of this season, with there being recurring question marks over possible summer moves for Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez.

Despite improving their attacking impetus in the summer by bringing in the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, Chelsea are in the running to sign the Haaland, whose numbers in the Bundesliga are off the charts.

It was previously reported that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has 'promised' Blues boss Thomas Tuchel that he will try to bring Haaland to Stamford Bridge in the summer if the German guides his side to a top four finish in the Premier League this season.

The young Norwegian is very highly rated at the west London outfit and is viewed as the man to lead to the line for the Blues in the coming years under Tuchel.

The board have begun identifying centre-forward options to target in the summer, and Haaland is 'admired' by the club's recruitment staff.

