Report: Chelsea Hierarchy Reportedly Set to go Against Thomas Tuchel's Wishes & Sell Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea's board are set to go against manager Thomas Tuchel's wishes and sell Antonio Rudiger in January, according to reports.

It is thought that the Blues will then reignite their interest in Sevilla's Jules Kounde, who they failed to sign in the previous transfer window.

Chelsea are also reportedly in talks with Rudiger over a new deal, with his current contract set to expire next summer.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

According to La Colina de Nervion via the Daily Express, director Marina Granovskaia is willing to sell the German in January.

The Blues would then attempt to sign Kounde from La Liga side Sevilla once again after a move failed to materialise over the summer.

Rudiger, who joined Chelsea in 2017, has amassed 155 appearances in a blue shirt and has winner's medals in the Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup and FA Cup.

Since Tuchel arrived in January, the defender has featured consistently for the Blues and has solidified his place in the club's backline.

Kounde, who is just 22-years-old, is considered to be one of the hottest defensive prospects in football and has already collected 163 combined appearances for Bordeaux and Sevilla.

Since the beginning of the season Chelsea's German international has started every single game, and even scored a crucial penalty during the club's Super Cup shootout victory against Villarreal in August.

He has so far kept four clean sheets this campaign, including Tuesday night's 1-0 win over Zenit in the Champions League.

The visitors battled well during the tie at Stamford Bridge, but Romelu Lukaku's fourth goal in four games was enough to split the two teams and secure the Blues' first three points in Group H.

