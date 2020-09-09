SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea to launch 'Operation Rice' for Declan Rice once Edouard Mendy has completed move to Stamford Bridge

Matt Debono

Chelsea will launch their move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer as soon as they bring in a new goalkeeper to the club.

Frank Lampard's side are on the verge of signing Edouard Mendy from Rennes, however negotiations remain ongoing between the two clubs. 

"Discussions have started with Chelsea for Édouard Mendy," said Rennes President Nicolas Holveck.

"I can understand his desire, he told us. But for the moment, there is no agreement and for a transfer, we need an agreement of the three parties."

The Blues have already made seven signings this summer, but come the close of the window on October 5, Lampard could have seen nine arrivals to the club. 

And Rice who has been a target for the Blues, remains of interest to the club, and a move will be made once the goalkeeper situation is resolved. 

Speaking on the 'London is Blue' podcast, Matt Law stated that once Chelsea have completed the signing of Mendy, they will then go all out for West Ham's Declan Rice.

The Blues have just under a month to seal a deal for the 21-year-old England international this year, or may have to wait until next summer to complete a transfer. 

No bid has yet been lodged, but Law believes that as long as Frank Lampard is in charge at Stamford Bridge, Declan Rice's next club will be a switch across London to become a Blue once again.

