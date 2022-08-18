Chelsea To Meet Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Barcelona Representatives Today
The 33-year-old has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as the transfer window reaches its final weeks.
Chelsea have been out in the transfer window looking for a replacement to Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, who has been loaned to Inter Milan after a disappointing season in the Premier League.
The Blues have previously been interested in Veteran Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy, but their focus is now on former Arsenal attacker Aubameyang.
Barcelona need to offload players to help their difficult financial situation.
As reported by Mail Online, Chelsea are meeting with representatives of both the striker himself and the Catalan club to advance the negotiations.
The attacker is less of a priority at the Spanish giants after the signing of Robert Lewandowski.
The return to London would likely mean more minutes for the Gabon International with the Blues without a mainstay centre forward.
Aubameyang has spent just six months in La Liga, after leaving Arsenal in February 2022 following a drawn out contract negotiation with his former club.
At the Gunners, the star scored 92 goals over 163 appearances in all competitions.
In the Premier League, Aubameyang is the 66th highest goal scorer, with 68 goals so far in the English top flight.
