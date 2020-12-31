NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Chelsea not interested in Bayern Munich defender David Alaba

Chelsea will not pursue Bayern defender David Alaba when his contract at the German outfit expires next summer.

Alaba, 28, has refused to renew his current deal with the German outfit and is looking for a new challenge at the start of next season.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are not be in the running for the Australian's signature despite his versatility and quality in general.

Alaba has drawn interest from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City.

He will be one of the most sought-after free agents in the summer, with there being no doubts over his ability to play at the highest level.

A move to England or elsewhere in January has been ruled out, with Alaba wanting to see out his existing deal before moving on.

Spain was thought to be the Australian's long-term preference, however, there haven't been strong links to the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

A natural left-back, Alaba has been converted into a center-half under Hansi Flick and needless to say, he's flourished while adapting his role with Alphonso Davies and Lucas Hernandez now the preferred options at left-back.

