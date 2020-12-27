Chelsea to step up Declan Rice chase in January window?

Declan Rice is one of Chelsea's top transfer targets going into the January transfer window

The 21-year-old was strongly linked with a return to boyhood club Chelsea in September but a move didn't materialise.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea could put an end to the saga by finally getting their man in January.

Could Rice's head be turned in the coming window?

Chelsea didn't hold back in the summer transfer market, spending over £200 million on five new additions.

However, the financial implications of the pandemic mean Chelsea need to pick their targets wisely, in positions that need urgent addressing.

Rice can play as a centre-half or as a deep-lying midfielder, where he currently fills in for West Ham.

Rice would get the chance to play alongside his good friend Mason Mount if he were to make the switch.

His trajectory has been on the up in recent months, after a series of encouraging displays for England alongside his childhood friend, Mason Mount.

West Ham manager David Moyes isn't planning to let Declan Rice leave anytime soon but despite the pandemic, Chelsea will have to pay up if they are to get the deal over the line.

It may be worth noting that the wage bills are piling up at the club and they need to sanction a few departures before any sort of deal can be struck.

