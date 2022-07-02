Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea to Swap Ruben Loftus-Cheek & Emerson for Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Chelsea could offer Serie A side Lazio an audacious swap deal for one of their key players.

Sergej Milinković-Savić is a name that has been linked with Premier League clubs for years now.

However, no one has ever seriously considered bringing him to England and he has now been at Lazio for seven years.

After spending so long at I Biancocelesti, the Serbian could be looking for a change of scenery next season.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Reports from Italy have claimed that Lazio are willing to listen to offers for the midfielder this summer.

The Eagles currently value Milinković-Savić at €60-70million.

Chelsea Interest

According to Calciomercato, via Tribal Football, Chelsea are one of the clubs interested in signing the Serbian midfielder this summer.

However, the report goes on to say that instead of paying the fee that Lazio want, Todd Boehly could look at trying to swap two players.

Emerson Palmieri and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are the duo who have been linked with a potential swap deal for Milinković-Savić.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Boehly is apparently keen on the 27-year-old midfielder as he looks to rebuild Thomas Tuchel's side after a disappointing season.

It's still unsure whether Lazio will accept this deal, as currently, no money has been mentioned in the potential swap deal.

Milinković-Savić would be a great addition to Tuchel's side and it would be a great deal if Chelsea could offload two players who are not good enough to break into the first team.

