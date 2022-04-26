Skip to main content

Chelsea Told Declan Rice Asking price as West Ham Demand £150M Fee

Chelsea have been told they will need to pay at least £150 million for Declan Rice next summer if they want to prize him away from West Ham, according to reports.

Rice, a former Chelsea academy graduate, recently rejected a third contract offer from the Hammers despite his current deal not expiring until 2024, although West Ham have the option of a further year that they are likely to take up. 

It has been claimed Rice is open to a move this summer, and West Ham are not keen on letting their star man go before the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

imago1011535857h

But they have 'conceded internally' that they will have to sell the England international in 12 months and have set their price valuation at £150 million, according to the Athletic.

Manchester City have been put off, per claims, while Manchester United are known to be interested along with Chelsea. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thomas Tuchel spoke very highly of Rice prior to Chelsea's 1-0 win over their city rivals on Sunday, and was also seen at full-time embracing the midfielder on the pitch at Stamford Bridge. 

“Very highly," Tuchel responded over how much he rates Rice.

"He seems to be a very nice guy from what everybody tells me and is from the Chelsea academy and he proves this (his quality). That’s the most important thing. It feels like he plays every single game.

“He is available, is captain, plays with a lot of responsibility, is a physical player, very strategic-minded player, a key player for his team, and is strong at set-pieces. This is not a surprise. Everybody sees this. He is a huge part of the success of West Ham and it is impressive.”

West Ham boss David Moyes insisted their was no panic over Rice's future at the London Stadium, adding"We've got other priorities, trying to add to the squad and get other positions in.

"He's got 3.5 years to go on his contract so I don't think there is any big panic. Maybe he just wants more money. Maybe it is a negotiation tactic."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008769165h (1)
News

Antonio Rudiger & Reece James Hand Chelsea Major Boost Ahead of Man United Clash

By Matt Debono1 minute ago
imago1011289570h (3)
News

Three Shortlisted Chelsea Bidders Set for Final Stamford Bridge Talks Before Preferred Bidder Selected

By Matt Debono11 minutes ago
imago1011585922h
News

'We're Feeling Really Great' - Christian Pulisic Believes Win Against West Ham Will Help Search for Top Four Finish

By Rob Calcutt31 minutes ago
imago1011169458h (1)
News

'I Feel Very Good' - Kai Havertz Reflects on Time at Chelsea After Reaching Premier League Milestone

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1009184106h
News

Premier League Trying to Help Chelsea Takeover Process With Unofficial Background Checks

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011549400h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Heading Into Manchester United Clash With 'Very Different' Atmosphere After West Ham Win

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010993874h (5)
News

Chelsea Takeover: Only 'Hard Deadline' Is May 31 as Blues Await New Owners

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1004286174h (5)
News

Todd Boehly-Led Chelsea Bid Receives Paul Canoville Backing as Lewis Hamilton Told to Stay Away

By Matt Debono3 hours ago