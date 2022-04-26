Chelsea Told Declan Rice Asking price as West Ham Demand £150M Fee

Chelsea have been told they will need to pay at least £150 million for Declan Rice next summer if they want to prize him away from West Ham, according to reports.

Rice, a former Chelsea academy graduate, recently rejected a third contract offer from the Hammers despite his current deal not expiring until 2024, although West Ham have the option of a further year that they are likely to take up.

It has been claimed Rice is open to a move this summer, and West Ham are not keen on letting their star man go before the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

IMAGO / PA Images

But they have 'conceded internally' that they will have to sell the England international in 12 months and have set their price valuation at £150 million, according to the Athletic.

Manchester City have been put off, per claims, while Manchester United are known to be interested along with Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel spoke very highly of Rice prior to Chelsea's 1-0 win over their city rivals on Sunday, and was also seen at full-time embracing the midfielder on the pitch at Stamford Bridge.

“Very highly," Tuchel responded over how much he rates Rice.

"He seems to be a very nice guy from what everybody tells me and is from the Chelsea academy and he proves this (his quality). That’s the most important thing. It feels like he plays every single game.

“He is available, is captain, plays with a lot of responsibility, is a physical player, very strategic-minded player, a key player for his team, and is strong at set-pieces. This is not a surprise. Everybody sees this. He is a huge part of the success of West Ham and it is impressive.”

West Ham boss David Moyes insisted their was no panic over Rice's future at the London Stadium, adding: "We've got other priorities, trying to add to the squad and get other positions in.

"He's got 3.5 years to go on his contract so I don't think there is any big panic. Maybe he just wants more money. Maybe it is a negotiation tactic."

