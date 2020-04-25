Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard urged to sign Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has been told to sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer.

The 27-year-old is set to be offloaded by the Spanish club after his mega-money move from Liverpool in 2018.

Coutinho's career in Spain has failed to take off, which has seen him head out on loan to the Bundesliga this season with Bayern Munich. But the German club are expected not to activate the clause to sign the Brazilian on a permanent basis.

But with Coutinho expected to leave Barcelona, Chelsea have been heavily linked with him in recent weeks.

Former Chelsea defender and talkSPORT pundit Glen Johnson has urged Lampard to land the 27-year-old.

"I think it would be great for him and his family to be in London and [Frank Lampard] could be the man that puts his arm around him and makes him feel he is a key part of their plans, and I think he could force the best out of him," Johnson said on talkSPORT.

"There is no doubt about it, the boy can play. He’s unbelievable. And if [Chelsea] get the chance to sign him, they should be signing him.

----------

MORE: Chelsea have already landed one summer signing - Hakim Ziyech.

----------

"He’s a proper footballer. He’s not the quickest lad and he’s clearly not the biggest lad, but in terms of sharpness and speed of his football brain…

"He just picks that pass and he’s got that technique, that perfect mobility in short spaces that opens up defences, and that’s something you can’t teach.

"I just think he needs to be made to feel a bit special; he needs an arm around him, and I think he’d get that at Chelsea."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea confirm players and staff won't receive pay cuts

Chelsea have announced that no cuts will be placed on the first-team squad and have asked players to make donations to their chosen charities.

Matt Debono

Chelsea keeping tabs on Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea are considering making a move for Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

Matt Debono

by

Polosir

Hakim Ziyech confirms he will officially join Chelsea on July 1

Hakim Ziyech has confirmed he still plans to officially join Chelsea on July 1 despite the uncertainty around football following the coronavirus outbreak.

Matt Debono

Kepa Arrizabalaga handed second chance at Chelsea by Frank Lampard for 2020/21 season

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been handed a boost ahead of next season after he will be given more time to impress at Chelsea to prove the doubters wrong.

Ben Davies

André Onana hints he's played final game for Ajax amid Chelsea & Barcelona interest

Ajax shot-stopper Andrè Onana has hinted that he could have played his final game for the club.

Matt Debono

Chelsea exercise option to extend Olivier Giroud's contract until 2021

Chelsea have exercised the option to extend forward Olivier Giroud's contract at the club by a further year.

Matt Debono

Report: Spanish club hoping Chelsea sell star this summer to earn 'significant' fee

Athletic Bilbao are hoping Frank Lampard decides to sell goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer, which would see the Spanish side earn a percentage of the sale.

Matt Debono

Juventus ready to offer Alex Sandro to land Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri

Juventus are keen on bringing Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri back to Italy this summer and are ready to offer a player-exchange to land the Italian.

Matt Debono

'Willian to Liverpool' transfer links rubbished after reported contact for the Chelsea star

Chelsea star Willian was linked with a move to Liverpool however speculation has been quickly put to bed.

Matt Debono

Callum Hudson-Odoi admits he would love Jadon Sancho to join Chelsea

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi wants to see Borussia Dortmund ace and close friend Jadon Sancho make the switch to west London.

Matt Debono