Chelsea boss Frank Lampard urged to sign Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has been told to sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer.

The 27-year-old is set to be offloaded by the Spanish club after his mega-money move from Liverpool in 2018.

Coutinho's career in Spain has failed to take off, which has seen him head out on loan to the Bundesliga this season with Bayern Munich. But the German club are expected not to activate the clause to sign the Brazilian on a permanent basis.

But with Coutinho expected to leave Barcelona, Chelsea have been heavily linked with him in recent weeks.

Former Chelsea defender and talkSPORT pundit Glen Johnson has urged Lampard to land the 27-year-old.

"I think it would be great for him and his family to be in London and [Frank Lampard] could be the man that puts his arm around him and makes him feel he is a key part of their plans, and I think he could force the best out of him," Johnson said on talkSPORT.

"There is no doubt about it, the boy can play. He’s unbelievable. And if [Chelsea] get the chance to sign him, they should be signing him.

"He’s a proper footballer. He’s not the quickest lad and he’s clearly not the biggest lad, but in terms of sharpness and speed of his football brain…

"He just picks that pass and he’s got that technique, that perfect mobility in short spaces that opens up defences, and that’s something you can’t teach.

"I just think he needs to be made to feel a bit special; he needs an arm around him, and I think he’d get that at Chelsea."

