Negotiations between Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen for Kai Havertz 'getting hot' following Blues' Champions League qualification

Matt Debono

Chelsea's move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz is heating up after they clinched Champions League football next season.

Frank Lampard's side took it to the final day of the season to secure top-flight European football next season and their deal for Havertz is now getting significantly quicker.

Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner have already been signed for next season and Havertz has been targeted as the third addition. 

Despite it not being a dealbreaker, now Chelsea have secured Champions League football, according to Christian Falk the transfer 'can now go quickly'. 

He claims the negotiations for the transfer, which is set to be in the region of £70 million plus add-ons, is 'getting hot', which sees Leverkusen allowing the 21-year-old to miss the remainder of their Europa League campaign.

Frank Lampard admitted that now Chelsea have qualified for the Champions League next season, it will be easier to lure players to the club this summer.

"In brutal honesty I would say yes," said the Blues boss on if recruitment will be easier following European qualification. "Not to say exactly where that will go, because that's not a conversation today off the back of the game straight away.

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-wolves (15)
Injured Billy Gilmour [left] and new signing Timo Werner [right[ watching on at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea took on Wolves.

“We know that the economics of the Champions League are big, we know that. We know the prestige, top players want to play in the Champions League.

“The top players that are here already, even the young players, they want to play in the Champions League."

Fellow German international Timo Werner watched on in west London on Sunday as Chelsea ensured they finished in the top-four.

