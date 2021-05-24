Chelsea Transfer Latest: Haaland, Giroud, Abraham, Kane & Lukaku

Chelsea are on the hunt for a new centre-forward this summer and there is a fresh set of updates regarding the front-line at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side clinched Champions League qualification despite a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season, after Spurs managed to beat Leicester City 4-2 to clinch Chelsea fourth spot.

It boosts their chances in the summer window to bring in a top quality striker and the Athletic have offered an update on potential incomings and outgoings at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Erling Haaland

He was a top target for Chelsea this summer and they were 'doing everything they could' to land Haaland this summer. But now Borussia Dortmund have secured Champions League football next season, all hope at Stamford Bridge is now gone.

Harry Kane

Chelsea are one of the clubs interested in the Spurs forward, but Manchester City remain the favourites to land the 27-year-old. The relationship between Chelsea and Spurs isn't in a good place either, with Spurs owner Daniel Levy unlikely to enter into business with the Blues.

Romelu Lukaku

The former Blues striker has been shortlisted as a possible option this summer, with fees around £80-100 million being touted.

As per the Athletic's report, Lukaku's future could depend on the future of coach Antonio Conte after Milan won the Scudetto.

Olivier Giroud

The 34-year-old's contract at the club is set to expire at the season and he is expected to leave Chelsea this summer.

Tammy Abraham

After being left out of Chelsea's matchday squad for their final league game of the season against Aston Villa, Abraham's future at the club looks all but over.

He's faced a challenging period since Tuchel arrived at the club, becoming an outcast despite being a fans' favourite, and the Athletic report that he is 'keen to leave' this summer.

