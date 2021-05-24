Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search
Chelsea Transfer Latest: Haaland, Giroud, Abraham, Kane & Lukaku

Chelsea Transfer Latest: Haaland, Giroud, Abraham, Kane & Lukaku

Author:
Publish date:

Sipa USA

Chelsea are on the hunt for a new centre-forward this summer and there is a fresh set of updates regarding the front-line at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side clinched Champions League qualification despite a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season, after Spurs managed to beat Leicester City 4-2 to clinch Chelsea fourth spot. 

It boosts their chances in the summer window to bring in a top quality striker and the Athletic have offered an update on potential incomings and outgoings at Stamford Bridge this summer. 

Erling Haaland

He was a top target for Chelsea this summer and they were 'doing everything they could' to land Haaland this summer. But now Borussia Dortmund have secured Champions League football next season, all hope at Stamford Bridge is now gone.

sipa_33350868

Harry Kane

Chelsea are one of the clubs interested in the Spurs forward, but Manchester City remain the favourites to land the 27-year-old. The relationship between Chelsea and Spurs isn't in a good place either, with Spurs owner Daniel Levy unlikely to enter into business with the Blues. 

Romelu Lukaku

The former Blues striker has been shortlisted as a possible option this summer, with fees around £80-100 million being touted. 

As per the Athletic's report, Lukaku's future could depend on the future of coach Antonio Conte after Milan won the Scudetto. 

Olivier Giroud

The 34-year-old's contract at the club is set to expire at the season and he is expected to leave Chelsea this summer.

sipa_32613734

Tammy Abraham

After being left out of Chelsea's matchday squad for their final league game of the season against Aston Villa, Abraham's future at the club looks all but over. 

He's faced a challenging period since Tuchel arrived at the club, becoming an outcast despite being a fans' favourite, and the Athletic report that he is 'keen to leave' this summer. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33489288
News

Thomas Tuchel Outlines Summer Plans After Champions League Final

pjimage
Transfer News

Chelsea Transfer Latest: Haaland, Giroud, Abraham, Kane & Lukaku

sipa_33346578
Transfer News

Report: Eden Hazard Wants to Leave Real Madrid for Chelsea Return

sipa_33490641
News

Chilwell: Chelsea Will Take UCL Qualification But Not Good Enough vs Aston Villa

sipa_33489288
News

Tuchel: Chelsea Were 'Lucky' That Spurs Helped Them to Top Four Finish

sipa_33373812
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals N'Golo Kante's Expected Return Date From Injury

sipa_33490044
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Do Everything to Get Edouard Mendy Fit for UCL final

sipa_33416527
Opinions

Looking Back on Chelsea's 2020/21 Season After Securing a Top-Four Finish