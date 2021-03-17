Chelsea transfer latest: Roman Abramovich makes Erling Haaland signing 'personal mission'

Roman Abramovich is ready to make it his personal mission to land Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland this summer.

The 20-year-old is one of the most sought-after players in world football after his staggering form at Dortmund, which has seen him score 31 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions this season.

Haaland's stock is extremely high this summer, having attracted clubs from across Europe with six clubs set to 'fight' it out for the Norwegian's signature.

And as per the Daily Star, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is ready to break a rule of never dealing with agent Mino Raiola again to try to acquire Haaland.

Abramovich is believed to be making it his 'personal mission' to bring Haaland to west London, a similar story to the signing of Kai Havertz last summer.

Chelsea are reportedly competing with the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool for Haaland, but Thomas Tuchel has been told that Chelsea will make a 'strong push' for Haaland if they qualify for the Champions League next season.

Haaland is available next summer for €75 million; that is when his release clause becomes active. But if Dortmund were to allow him to leave this summer, they would demand a fee of in excess of €150 million.

Dortmund aren't panicking over Haaland's future and aren't currently looking for a replacement.

