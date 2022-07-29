Skip to main content

Chelsea Transfer Target Jules Kounde Joins Barcelona From Sevilla

The 23-year-old has had somewhat of a transfer saga this summer with the Blues heavily interested in the Sevilla star.

Barcelona have confirmed on their accounts the signing of Kounde, along with the first images of the defender in Barcelona colours.

The signing comes after several twists and turns in the tale. The France International had been in talk with Chelsea regarding personal terms as per Fabrizio Romano, but in the end decided to ply his trade in La Liga with the Catalan Club.

The deal with Barca is expected to be a five year contract, with the side wanting to have a centreback secure for years to come.

The Blues were chasing the Frenchman after departures from Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively left the outfit short on defenders.

The London side have invested on a first centre-half replacement, with Napoli ace Kalidou Koulibaly being procured earlier in the window.

Koulibaly

Chelsea are still chasing to find a second (and possibly third) defender this summer, with a track record of just one win so far in pre-season and one game left before the start of the Premier League season.

The damage from the Spanish giant onto Chelsea may not be over yet according to Fabrizio Romano. After signing several prominent targets of Chelsea's and Christensen, the side are pushing to sign club captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

The move would put the Blues in an even worse position with defensive depth already concerning.

