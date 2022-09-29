Chelsea Trying To Play Catch Up In Race To Sign Jude Bellingham

Chelsea are one of numerous clubs actively plotting a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.

The 19-year-old is quickly becoming the most exciting talent in world football and keeps on impressing week in week out with his performances for club and country.

Other clubs, such as Liverpool and Real Madrid, are also working on a deal for Bellingham and it looks like it could ultimately come down to where the players preferred destination is.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

The central midfielder started in England's 3-3 draw against Germany at Wembley Stadium on Monday and he dominated the middle of the park, being the best player on the pitch for the home team whilst doing so.

According to Matt Law, via the Telegraph, Chelsea are ready to enter a £130 million race for the signature of Bellingham, despite being told that the Reds and Los Blancos are ahead of them.

Todd Boehly still reportedly believes that the Blues have enough time to convince the former Birmingham City maestro to make the move to west London.

Chelsea do find themselves with gaps in the midfield, with N'Golo Kante plagued by injuries in recent times and out of contract at the end of the season. Return loanee Conor Gallagher has not covered himself in glory either this campaign so far when given opportunities.

It is understood that Boehly is leading the interest in Bellingham, with still no club director appointed.

