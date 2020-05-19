Chelsea urged to take chance on Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho

Chelsea have been urged to take a chance on signing Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho by BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, but is expected to return to Spain this summer at the end of the loan spell.

Since leaving Liverpool in 2018, things haven't worked out for Brazilian and he has struggled to find the form he had in his Premier League days.

But Owen Hargreaves believes Coutinho can still make a big impact to teams and would love to see him back in the Premier League.

"I love his game, I love him as a player," Hargreaves told BT Sport. "He is obviously going though a bit of a tough time after leaving Liverpool. Barca didn’t work and Bayern hasn’t really worked, but there is still plenty of time and I would never count him out.

Getty Images

“I would love to see him back in the Premier League. He makes a lot of teams better. Premier League teams are probably the only ones with the capacity to sign him and, let’s be honest, when he was here he was a dream to watch.

“If Liverpool are missing one thing it is probably a no.10-ish player. I know they probably don’t need him because that front three are so good as is the balance in midfield.

“There are a lot of rumours about Chelsea, even Man United. There are a lot of teams where if I was sporting director, surely his name is on a lot of teams’ lists to come in and make a big impact. The question is, does he do it on loan again or is it a sale, because it doesn’t look like he’s going to stay at Barcelona."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube