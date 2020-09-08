SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea are 'very close' to completing deal for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Matt Debono

Chelsea are on the verge of completing a transfer for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this summer. 

Frank Lampard's side have been extremely active in the transfer window this summer having already made six first-team signings and Xavier Mbuyamba who joins up with the development squad.

But the Blues aren't stopping there, Mendy is set to arrive in west London imminently to provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga. 

As per Angelo Mangiante and various other sources, a deal is 'very close' to be struck for the 28-year-old goalkeeper. 

Chelsea are set to land the Senegalese goalkeeper for around £18 million this summer.

Mendy is technical director Petr Cech's first choice, who also came from Rennes when he joined the Blues in his playing days. 

He will become the latest arrival at Stamford Bridge following the signings of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva. 

Declan Rice is also of interest to Chelsea this summer however no bid has yet been lodged by the Blues. 

