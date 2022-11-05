Chelsea vs Arsenal: Team News And Injuries

One of the biggest games in the English football calendar takes place tomorrow at 12pm, as Chelsea take on Arsenal in a massive game at the top of the table.

A win for Chelsea would see them climb back into the top four, while a win for Arsenal would send them back to the top of the table after Manchester City went a point clear today after beating Fulham 2-1.

Chelsea will be without the injured Ben Chilwell. IMAGO / Colorsport

Team News:

Chelsea will of course be without Reece James (Knee) and Ben Chilwell (Hamstring). N'Golo Kante (Hamstring) is still out injured until after the World Cup, and Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wesley Fofana and Carney Chukwuemeka will all miss the game/

Kalidou Koulibaly is fit to play after his return against Dinamo Zagreb, which is a big boost for Graham Potter and his men. Mateo Kovacic trained yesterday ahead of the game against Arsenal, and is expected to play a part.

For Arsenal, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Emile Smith-Rowe will miss out. The game will come too soon for the Arsenal duo.

Arsenal are expected to be without Takehiro Tomiyasu. IMAGO / Colorsport

Oleksandr Zinchenko is back, and could make his first appearance in a month against the Blue's, although Kieran Tierney may keep his spot after his impressive Europa League performance midweek.

Matt Turner is also not expected to make the Arsenal bench, as he has an injury.

