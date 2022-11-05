Skip to main content
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Team News And Injuries

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Team News And Injuries

Chelsea take on Arsenal in the Premier League tomorrow, and we have all the team an injury news you need ahead of the game.

One of the biggest games in the English football calendar takes place tomorrow at 12pm, as Chelsea take on Arsenal in a massive game at the top of the table. 

A win for Chelsea would see them climb back into the top four, while a win for Arsenal would send them back to the top of the table after Manchester City went a point clear today after beating Fulham 2-1.

We here at Chelsea Transfer Room have all the team and injury news you need right here.

Ben Chilwell

Chelsea will be without the injured Ben Chilwell.

Team News:

Chelsea will of course be without Reece James (Knee) and Ben Chilwell (Hamstring).  N'Golo Kante (Hamstring) is still out injured until after the World Cup, and Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wesley Fofana and Carney Chukwuemeka will all miss the game/

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kalidou Koulibaly is fit to play after his return against Dinamo Zagreb, which is a big boost for Graham Potter and his men. Mateo Kovacic trained yesterday ahead of the game against Arsenal, and is expected to play a part.

For Arsenal, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Emile Smith-Rowe will miss out. The game will come too soon for the Arsenal duo.

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Arsenal are expected to be without Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is back, and could make his first appearance in a month against the Blue's, although Kieran Tierney may keep his spot after his impressive Europa League performance midweek. 

Matt Turner is also not expected to make the Arsenal bench, as he has an injury.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are In The Race For Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Terminate Denis Zakaria's Loan Deal In January

By Dylan McBennett
Kalidou Koulibaly v Dinamo Zagreb
Match Coverage

Chelsea Predicted XI vs Arsenal In The Premier League

By Melissa Edwards
Martin Odegaard
Match Coverage

Sign One Player From Arsenal: Martin Odegaard

By Melissa Edwards
Azpi vs Arsenal
Match Coverage

Premier League Match Preview: Chelsea Vs Arsenal

By Luka Foley
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Pushing To Sign Palmeiras Forward Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Ben Chilwell
Transfer News

BREAKING: Ben Chilwell Ruled Out Of World Cup With Hamstring Injury

By Dylan McBennett
Thomas Tuchel
Media

'It Came To An End Too Early' - Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea Tenure

By Stephen Smith