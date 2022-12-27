Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Confirmed Early Starting XI

Chelsea take on Bournemouth in the Premier League, and we here at Chelsea Transfer Room have early team news courtesy of Sam_c345 on Twitter.

There is some great news for Chelsea as a certain right full-back will return to the line-up after some time on the sidelines.

We have all the team news as it comes below.

Reece James returns for Chelsea. IMAGO / Action Plus

Starting Line-Up:

Kepa, Reece James, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Zakaria, Mount, Jorginho Sterling, Pulisic, Havertz.

Reece James returns to the line-up for the first time since suffering an injury before the World Cup break that kept him out of the entire tournament. A massive boost for Chelsea.

Denis Zakaria gets a rare start, but it will be a massive chance for the Swiss international to prove himself.

Omari Hutchinson does not start despite rumours suggesting he would start, although he is expected to get more chances as the months go by.

Denis Zakaria has earned a rare start. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Kepa returns to the line-up over Mendy which could add fuel to the fire at the fact the Senegal keeper could leave the club in January or beyond.

A win for Chelsea will put them 8th in the Premier League table, level on points with Brighton unless they can win by seven goals or more which will move them ahead on goal difference.

