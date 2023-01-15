Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Team News & Predicted Line-Ups

Graham Potter will be hoping to bounce back from a dismal set of results in recent weeks since the return of the league from the World Cup and get back to winning ways against Crystal Palace tomorrow.

Defeat last time out against Fulham leaves Chelsea 10th in the league and in need of some points in order to boost themselves up the table. With Liverpool losing and the two teams clashing next week, it's a good opportunity to gain ground.

We have all the team news you need to know from both teams below.

Graham Potter desperately needs a win against Fulham. IMAGO / Sportimage

Team News:

Chelsea:

Chelsea are without Joao Felix for three games due to suspension after his red card against Fulham. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has recovered from his injury but misses the game through illness.

The players with long term injuries will of course miss the game. That includes Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Armando Broja, Ben Chilwell, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy, Raheem Sterling, Denis Zakaria and N'Golo Kante.

Benoit Badiashile could be set for his debut after the recent performances of Kalidou Koulibaly.

Wilfried Zaha will be hoping to be a thorn in the side of Chelsea. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Crystal Palace:

Palace are looking a bit better than Chelsea on the injury front, with only James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson doubts for the game.

Patrick Vieria's men have only won one game since the return of the league, and will be hoping to win tomorrow to lift the spirits around the club.

Predicted Line-Ups:

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Chukwuemeka, Havertz.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp, Zaha, Ayew, Edouard.

