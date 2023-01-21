Chelsea vs Liverpool: Predicted Line-Ups

Chelsea play Liverpool in a massive clash for both sides in the context of the season, and both sides are absolutely desperate for a win considering what it would mean going forward.

Both sides have injuries so it will be weakened teams for both managers. Darwin Nunez gives Liverpool a boost being back in contention to start, and new man Mykhailo Mudryk is expected to play a part for Chelsea.

We have our predicted line-ups for both teams below.

Darwin Nunez is back for Liverpool. IMAGO / News Images

Predicted Line-Ups:

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Badiashile, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Mudryk, Havertz.

Liverpool: Alisson, Trent, Konate, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Thiago, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Strong sides from both teams but without the injuries it could be even better. Virgil Van Dijk's presence is expected to be missed and likewise for Chelsea with Joao Felix and Reece James.

Chelsea come into the game with the opportunity to go above Liverpool with a win and put Jurgen Klopp's side into full crisis mode.

Mykhailo Mudryk is expected to be involved. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

On the other hand Liverpool can close the gap on Newcastle United in 3rd and kickstart their season finally.

It will be a tight game. The expectation is that neither team will want to draw so the risks may be low throughout in order to avoid defeat. Graham Potter will be under increasing pressure if his team are beaten.

A massive Premier League clash at half 12 at Anfield, and Chelsea will be hoping it's an early kick-off to remember.

