Chelsea will allow Antonio Rudiger to join Tottenham Hotspur if he pens new deal

Matt Debono

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger will be allowed to join Tottenham Hotspur if he signs a new contract at the club.

The 27-year-old hasn't been involved in Frank Lampard's side this season as of yet, and is expected to leave the club before the end of the transfer window. 

Rudiger has slipped to the fifth choice centre-back under Lampard this season, with Thiago Silva, Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen all featuring. 

But as per Standard Sport, Rudiger will be allowed to make the switch across London to join rivals Spurs if he signs a new one-year extension. 

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-wolves (24)

His current deal at the club expires in the summer of 2022, which would see the German come back from his loan spell with a just a year left.

It had previously been reported that Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain had loan bids rejected because Rudiger had refused to sign an extension to his current deal at Chelsea. 

Tottenham's interest in the Germany international was rubbished by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, as per 90min. 

Lampard provided an update on Tuesday on Rudiger's future at the club: "It's not at that point [on Rudiger leaving]," said Lampard. 

----------

