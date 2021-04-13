Chelsea 'will have to break wage structure' if they want to sign Erling Haaland

Chelsea have been told they will have to break their wage structure if they are looking to land Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland, 20, has become one of the most sought-after players on the planet, marking himself as one of the best centre-forwards around.

It has seen interest come from Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United for the 20-year-old who has a £68 million release clause which becomes active next summer.

Haaland could leave this summer if Dortmund fail to qualify for the Champions League with their sporting director Michael Zorc not wanting to let him go this summer.

“We have a clear stance towards Erling Haaland, which we have communicated to everyone involved," said Zorc recently.

And as per the Athletic, 'clubs in pursuit of Haaland have been made aware that signing him would break wage structures across Europe'.

It's been previously claimed that Mino Raiola, Haaland's agent, wants to make his client £1 million-a-week when he negotiates a deal with his next possible club.

Speaking to Sport1, Raiola has confirmed talks have been held with Dortmund who don't want to sell Haaland.

"I can confirm that I was in Dortmund for talks. Michael Zorc made it clear to us that BVB do not want to sell Erling this summer. I respect that opinion, but that does not automatically mean that I also agree. BVB were very clear in their views, and we are okay with that.

"There is no war between us and BVB - absolutely not! The relationship with Zorc, Hans-Joachim Watzke and Sebastian Kehl is still good."

