Skip to main content

Chelsea Will Not Give Up On Signing Frenkie De Jong

Chelsea looks to battle to the very end to sign Dutch Midfeidler Frenkie De Jong with only a couple of weeks left of the summer transfer window.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United seem confident when it comes to signing De Jong however his current club Barcelona has made it clear he intends on staying at the Spanish side despite rumors of his exit. 

Frenkie de Jong

The 25-year-old has reportedly chosen Chelsea as his preferred destination over Manchester United if the Dutchmen were to leave to the club due to the Blue's Champions League position. 

According to Reshan Rahman, Chelsea will try everything possible this summer to bring De Jong to Stamford Bridge.

The Holland international only started on the bench in Barcelona's opening game of the season against Rayo Vallecano which saw the game finish in a 0-0 draw. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

N'Golo Kante

The Blues have lost N'Golo Kante to injury in yesterday's heated London derby against Spurs. The French midfielder had to be helped off the pitch by Chelsea's medical team after feeling his hamstring go.

Thomas Tuchel says he is "concerned" with Kante's injury as the Frenchmen will now join Mateo Kovacic on the midfielder's injury list. 

With this being a reoccurring injury for Kante, bringing in De Jong could very well become Chelsea's main priority. 

Read More Chelsea News

Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Pundit Thinks Frenkie de Jong Will Choose Chelsea Over Manchester United

By Charlie Webb24 minutes ago
Ross Barkley
Transfer News

Former Celtic Player Urges Them to Sign Chelsea’s Ross Barkley

By Charlie Webb40 minutes ago
Stamford Bridge Chelsea
News

Report: Michael Edwards turns down Chelsea Director of Football Opportunity

By Luka Foley51 minutes ago
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Transfer News

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Is Expected To Leave Chelsea On Loan

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Make A Third Offer To Leicester City For Wesley Fofana

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho
News

Arsene Wenger On His Chelsea Rivalry Following Tottenham Drama

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Michy Batshuayi
Transfer News

Report: Michy Batshuayi could be involved in Anthony Gordon to Chelsea deal

By Luka Foley2 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel Antonio Conte
News

Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte's Instagram Message To Thomas Tuchel

By Kieran Neller5 hours ago