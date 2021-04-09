Chelsea 'will spend again' in summer transfer window - Haaland, Aguero, Lukaku & Martinez all linked

Chelsea will back head coach Thomas Tuchel in the transfer market this summer, according to ESPN.

It was busy summer for the Blues last year as they splashed over £200 million on new signings to aid Frank Lampard's project which saw the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner arrive from Germany.

Lampard is no longer at the helm, his successor Tuchel is now the man leading the Blues forward and he has made an excellent start. It has seen them lose just one of their first 15 games under the German.

This summer is set to be Tuchel's first full window after arriving in the final days of the January window and the club are set to spend again to invest in the team.

As per James Olley of ESPN, 'Chelsea will spend again' this summer as they look to make their way back to the top to start challenging for titles at the highest level once again.

Tuchel's side have been linked with a whole host of names already ahead of the window, with Erling Haaland, Sergio Aguero, Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez amongst the attacking targets for the Blues. They are also keen on bringing a new central defender to the club.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit clubs financially but Chelsea appear to be in a strong position to take advantage of the market as and where they see applicable.

Despite the daily transfer links, Tuchel has remained coy in recent weeks over whether Chelsea will be investing in their squad this summer.

"Honestly we have to wait," admitted Tuchel recently regarding summer investment into the squad. "It’s another strange situation with the pandemic worldwide. It is necessary that we as a club need to adapt and be patient. Is there even a market? How does it look? What can we invest in? Are there even chances to generate money? Is there interest in our players? Do other clubs have the capacity to buy players from us? Are we able to buy and do we want to?

"So the situation is not clear and so for me, it’s best to be patient and I agree with the club in this to not lose our head. We have to fully trust the guys we have.

"We have eight decisive weeks coming full of decisive matches in which we can achieve three big goals for us. My trust and full concentration are on the players that are here.

"Everything else we will have time for. Now is the moment for the players to show we can trust them. Am I a happy coach right now? Yes, I am because I have a full squad, am at a top club and have a top team. So I am very relaxed.”

It's set to be a busy window for the Blues this summer, both in outgoings and arrivals.

