Chelsea willing to break the bank in pursuit of Erling Haaland this summer

Chelsea are ready to break their club-record in their bid to land Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland this summer.

Despite improving their attacking impetus in the summer by bringing in the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, Chelsea are in the running to sign the 20-year-old forward, whose numbers in the Bundesliga are off the charts.

According to The Athletic, the Blues would be willing to launch a club-record bid for the Norwegian international, who, according to reports, would prefer a move to Real Madrid should he leave in the summer.

Though Dortmund have no intention of selling their star man in 2021, they could be tempted to cash in on Haaland should the right offer present itself - the club having a history of selling their most priced assets.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed the existence of a release clause worth €75 million [£66.6 million] in Haaland's contract at Dortmund, which will become active after the end of the 2021/22 campaign..

Haaland is currently one of the hottest young prospects in world football, and Chelsea face stiff competition for the forward's signature, with the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City, a club he has personal ties to, in the mix as well.

The Blues are determined a bring in a deadly striker in the summer to bolster their frontline, and with Timo Werner struggling to find the back of the net, Haaland is being targeted to lead the line for the London outfit next season.

Haaland, who was the recipient of the Golden Boy award for 2020, has publicly said that his ultimate dream at club level is to win the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea do need a new striker, with Tammy Abraham in and out of the side and Olivier Giroud's contract expiring in the summer, Haaland would be a massive addition to Chelsea's star-studded, young squad.

