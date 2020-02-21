Chelsea winger Willian reveals family want to remain in London

Chelsea winger Willian wants to remain at the club beyond the summer with his contract set to expire at the end of the season

The 31-year-old has revealed that his family after content in the English capital after seven seasons at the club.

Willian made the move from Russia back in 2013 to join the Blues on deadline day, and has been ever-present in the side.

But the Brazilian's deal is set to expire at the end of the season, and no agreement to extend the contract has yet been made.

Speaking to the Players' Tribune, Willian admitted his family want to remain in London as he called it their 'second home'.

"If you ask my wife if she wants to leave London, she'll say no," Willian said. "My daughters feel the same way. Of course, Brazil is Brazil, right? It's our home, our culture. We always feel good when we go there on holiday and see family and friends. But London is my second home.

Willian has four goals and four assists in 25 Premier League appearances this season. Getty Images

"I am now a British citizen. London is where I want to stay. This is where I've my family, my church. I want my daughters to grow up here. Whenever I get back to the dressing room, I want to keep seeing their messages. I want to keep hearing their love and encouragement."

Willian is thought to want a new two-year-deal in west London, whilst Chelsea are only looking to offer the winger a one-year-deal.

