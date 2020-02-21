Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Opinions

Chelsea winger Willian reveals family want to remain in London

Matt Debono

Chelsea winger Willian wants to remain at the club beyond the summer with his contract set to expire at the end of the season

The 31-year-old has revealed that his family after content in the English capital after seven seasons at the club.

Willian made the move from Russia back in 2013 to join the Blues on deadline day, and has been ever-present in the side. 

But the Brazilian's deal is set to expire at the end of the season, and no agreement to extend the contract has yet been made. 

Speaking to the Players' Tribune, Willian admitted his family want to remain in London as he called it their 'second home'.

 "If you ask my wife if she wants to leave London, she'll say no," Willian said. "My daughters feel the same way. Of course, Brazil is Brazil, right? It's our home, our culture. We always feel good when we go there on holiday and see family and friends. But London is my second home.

afp_en_978fbefb493245d88517f967f256f1d0480b4af7
Willian has four goals and four assists in 25 Premier League appearances this season. Getty Images

"I am now a British citizen. London is where I want to stay. This is where I've my family, my church. I want my daughters to grow up here. Whenever I get back to the dressing room, I want to keep seeing their messages. I want to keep hearing their love and encouragement."

Willian is thought to want a new two-year-deal in west London, whilst Chelsea are only looking to offer the winger a one-year-deal.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

On-loan Chelsea midfielder Mario Pašalić hopes Atalanta will exercise £15M clause this summer

Mario Pašalić is looking to end his time out on loan from Chelsea and hopes Atalanta exercise their buy-out clause for the midfielder this summer.

Matt Debono

Ethan Ampadu keen to return to Chelsea after RB Leipzig loan spell

Ethan Ampadu has admitted he wants to return to Chelsea once his loan spell with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig comes to an end.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Jose Mourinho hits out at Premier League over scheduling of Chelsea clash

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has voiced his frustrations ahead of their derby with Chelsea on Saturday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Andreas Christensen will be available for Chelsea's clash with Tottenham Hotspur

Frank Lampard will have defender Andreas Christensen available for Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Matt Debono

Agent of Emerson Palmieri confirms defender will decide Chelsea future in summer

Emerson Palmieri's agent has revealed the Chelsea defender will decide on his future once the season comes to a halt.

Matt Debono

John Terry tips Chelsea to pull through and make top-four

Former Chelsea captain John Terry believes Chelsea will manage to secure a spot in the Champions League next season despite their recent run of form.

Matt Debono

Report: N'Golo Kante scans reveal 'probable grade 2 tear' following injury against Man Utd

Chelsea have received a fresh blow after the scans for N'Golo Kante's injury against Manchester United have come back negative.

Matt Debono

Chelsea risk losing highly-rated youngster Samuel Iling-Junior - Bayern Munich, PSG & Ajax interested

Chelsea are facing the prospect of losing one of their most talented academy stars this summer as Samuel Iling-Junior's youth contract is set to expire.

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud '100% focused' on Chelsea after failed January exit

Olivier Giroud has insisted he is fully focused on Chelsea after a move to leave the club in January failed.

Matt Debono

Chelsea issue statement on homophobic chanting from Manchester United fans

Chelsea have issued a statement regarding homophobic chanting from the visiting support of Manchester United in Monday night's Premier League fixture.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono