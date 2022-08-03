Skip to main content

Chelsea Wish Emerson A Happy Birthday As The Star Looks Likely To Leave For Italy

The Blues have taken to Twitter to send well wishes to the defender, and fans joined in with messages to the Chelsea man.

Emerson has played for the London outfit since 2018, and has made 71 appearances for the team. In that time period, the Italy International has spent time on loan in France for Ligue 1 side Lyon.

The fullback turned 28 on Wednesday, 3rd August and his parent club took to twitter to congratulate him.

The now 28-year-old spent the 2021/22 season on loan for Lyon, and while there accumulated 36 appearances over the course of the season.

It is thought that Chelsea may not require his services for the upcoming season, with Carney Chukwuemeka signing from Aston Villa and Chelsea pushing to have Marc Cucurella's signature before the end of the summer transfer window.

According to reports from Gazzetta Dello Sport, former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri's current side Lazio are making a final push to reacquaint the manager with his former player.

Emerson Palmieri

The midfielder has two remaining years on his contract with the London team, and Lazio are likely to be wanting the player on loan, with reduced wages from the £75,000 the ace is currently being paid a week. 

