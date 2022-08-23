Chelsea Women Announce Contract Extension For Academy Product Jorja Fox
Ten years of loyalty and progression have rewarded young defender Jorja Fox with an improved deal running until 2025 and the promise of a future in blue.
The 18-year-old spent the second half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan to Championship side Charlton Athletic, and the youngster is lined up for another temporary switch to fellow Super League unit Brighton & Hove Albion to provide her with some vital top division experience.
Fox only signed her first professional terms with the club at the beginning of the last year, but as she continues to impress both Chelsea Women general manager Paul Green and head coach Emma Hayes, the full-back has been able to reap the benefits.
On her extension, Green said: "We’re extremely happy to be extending Jorja’s contract for a further two years.
Read More
"She has gained a lot of experience with the team over the past season and her loan to Brighton will now help her development further, gaining important WSL match minutes."
The news of her commitment to the Blues and upcoming loan move follows the recent announcement of her young teammate Emma Thompson heading over to Lewes for the remainder of the 2022/23 season, with both girls a shining light for the future.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Christian Pulisic On Loan From Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Schedule New Talks With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Agent
- Report: Leicester City's Welsey Fofana's 'Head Turned' By Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Set To Increase Bid To £50 million For Everton Star Anthony Gordon
- Pundit Slams Anthony Taylor for Missing ‘Blatant’ Decision vs Tottenham
- Opinion: Wilfried Zaha vs Anthony Gordon: Who Would Be A Better Signing For Chelsea?
- Report: Michy Batshuayi could be involved in Anthony Gordon to Chelsea deal
- Report: N'Golo Kante Could Be Out For A Month With Hamstring Injury