Chelsea Women Announce Contract Extension For Academy Product Jorja Fox

Ten years of loyalty and progression have rewarded young defender Jorja Fox with an improved deal running until 2025 and the promise of a future in blue.

The 18-year-old spent the second half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan to Championship side Charlton Athletic, and the youngster is lined up for another temporary switch to fellow Super League unit Brighton & Hove Albion to provide her with some vital top division experience.

Fox with a curler for Charlton. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Fox only signed her first professional terms with the club at the beginning of the last year, but as she continues to impress both Chelsea Women general manager Paul Green and head coach Emma Hayes, the full-back has been able to reap the benefits.

On her extension, Green said: "We’re extremely happy to be extending Jorja’s contract for a further two years.

"She has gained a lot of experience with the team over the past season and her loan to Brighton will now help her development further, gaining important WSL match minutes."

Fox posing for a trophy picture with Aniek Nouwen in 2021. IMAGO / Sportimage

The news of her commitment to the Blues and upcoming loan move follows the recent announcement of her young teammate Emma Thompson heading over to Lewes for the remainder of the 2022/23 season, with both girls a shining light for the future.

