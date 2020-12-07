Chelsea won't allow Callum Hudson-Odoi to leave in January

Chelsea are expected to reject any offers which they receive in the January transfer window for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 20-year-old has been previously strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who had a season-long loan with an option to buy bid rejected in October

But as per Simon Johnson of the Athletic, Chelsea will ignore any loan or buy offers for Hudson-Odoi when the window opens next month.

Hudson-Odoi has struggled for regular game time under Frank Lampard this season and was left out of the matchday squad again to face Leeds at the weekend despite another positive display against Sevilla.

He still wants to make the England squad for the European Championships next summer, however he will have to battle his way into first-team contention under Lampard this season.

Chelsea don't want to sell Hudson-Odoi because it would leave the Blues with a lack of natural options out wide, but also due to the fact Chelsea rate the 'huge potential' they think Hudson-Odoi still has.

Hakim Ziyech came off injured against Leeds United with a hamstring injury and could miss a couple of the next games over the Christmas period, but that wasn't a factor in the Blues' decision to keep Hudson-Odoi at the club.

