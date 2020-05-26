Chelsea opt against activating buy-back option for Jeremy Boga - Blues to agree sell-on clause

Chelsea have decided not to exercise the buy-back option in Jeremie Boga's contract at Sassuolo, with the club now negotiating a sell-on clause for the Ivory Coast international.

The Blues sold Boga to the Serie A club in 2018 after a string of loan spells at Rennes, Granada and Birmingham.

During his time in Italy, the 23-year-old has excelled which has seen him net 11 goals in 52 league appearances for Sassuolo.

Chelsea had agreed a £13 million buy-back option for Boga, but as per the Guardian, they will opt against bringing him back to west London.

Instead they will look to agree a sell-on clause, who is set to be sold this summer.

Boga has attracted interest from Serie A duo Napoli and AC Milan.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

He had hinted back in March that he would be open to returning to Chelsea one day.

"When I was there, it was Willian, Hazard, Pedro,” Boga told The Athletic.

“When Mourinho was there, it was Salah. There were a lot of good wingers.

"For me, it has always been if I can’t play, then I will try to go on loan or try to go somewhere to improve, then maybe come back one day."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube