Chelsea yet to discuss Timo Werner's future ahead of discussions over summer transfer plans

Chelsea have yet to discuss Timo Werner's future at the club this summer amid links of him leaving after just one season.

The 25-year-old made the switch from RB Leipzig last summer in a £47.5 million transfer as Chelsea beat off stiff competition to land the forward.

Werner hasn't been able to replicate his Leipzig form in England this season which has seen him struggle in his debut season in the Premier League.

He has been honest and admitted it hasn't been the ideal start to life at Chelsea, which has seen Thomas Tuchel come to the support of the shot-in-confidence forward.

Werner has just over a month or so to prove himself to Tuchel to show a new striker doesn't need signing this summer amid links to Erling Haaland, Sergio Aguero and Romelu Lukaku.

Transfer talks are set to take place soon between Tuchel, Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech to discuss the recruitment strategy this summer as they look to compete for the Premier League title next season.

And as per the Standard, Werner's future hasn't been discussed and despite claims in Germany suggesting Werner could depart after one season, that prospect hasn't been talked about within the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge.

Werner's time to prove himself is running out and time isn't handed out in large quantities at clubs like Chelsea as they search for almost instant success.

Two goals in his last 29 appearances isn't what Chelsea look for in a striker looking to lead the line, which has seen him fall to the bench in recent games after Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz were given the nod by Tuchel, and they have grasped their chance with both hands. 

It could be a case of now or never for Werner. Will he become a key player for the Blues between now and the end of the season to fire Chelsea to silverware? His feet will need to do the talking if so. 

