Chelsea yet to make decision on Fikayo Tomori's future amid Everton interest

Matt Debono

Chelsea are yet to make a decision on whether they will allow defender Fikayo Tomori to head out on loan for the 2020/21 campaign. 

The 22-year-old has had strong interest from Everton and Carlo Ancelotti's side are favourites to land the England international should he depart Chelsea this summer. 

As per the Athletic, Frank Lampard's side haven't made a final decision on if they'll keep Tomori at Stamford Bridge next season, or if he will become part of the 'Loan Army' contingent. 

They claim that he 'could' be part of Lampard's plans next season which would see him in a strong battle of competition to start at the back. 

Following the arrival of Thiago Silva on a free transfer, the Blues now have five central defenders at the club: Silva, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Tomori.

He made 15 appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League last season which could have been seen as unfortunate due to the Blues conceding 54 goals in the league last term. 

Chelsea are looking to bridge the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City next season and following the heavy spend in the transfer window, Lampard knows his side will be expected to do better next season. 

"I’m very aware that a club like Chelsea, even though we had a transfer ban, even though the year was difficult, expectations are going to go up hugely next year," Lampard said.

Chelsea are close to finalising a deal for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy before launching 'Operation Rice' for West Ham's Declan Rice ahead of the October 5 deadline. 

