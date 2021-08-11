Sports Illustrated home
AS Roma General Manager in London to Seal Tammy Abraham Deal

The deal is hotting up.
Author:
Publish date:

AS Roma's General Manager Tiago Pinto is in London to 'complete' a deal to sign Tammy Abraham, according to reports in Italy.

The forward is set to leave and has plenty of admirers.

As per Angelo Mangiante, the AS Roma General Manager is coming to London to seal a deal which will see Abraham move to Rome.

sipa_34539073

The 23-year-old is set to leave Stamford Bridge after being deemed surplus to requirements by Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea look to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club.

Lukaku's deal is on the verge of being announced and Abraham's future is close to be resolved as AS Roma have put in a bid for the striker.

It has previously been reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta 'admires' Abraham, who scored against the Gunners in the Mind Series for Chelsea recently but Arsenal are yet to make a bid for the forward.

sipa_32160086

Chelsea have a £40 million asking price for the English forward and Atalanta, West Ham, Arsenal and AS Roma have all shown interest. However, Atalanta pulled out of a potential deal, Roma have taken the initiative to sign the forward.

Abraham will replace Chelsea-bound Lukaku at Inter Milan as the Blues have started a transfer domino effect by bringing the Belgian back to the Bridge.

Chelsea prefer to sell Abraham abroad instead of a London rival and not it is up to the forward to whether he wants to join the Serie A outfit as the forward will take a few days to consider his future.

AS Roma General Manager in London to Seal Tammy Abraham Deal

